13 Celebrities Who Have Had Ghostly Encounters (Yes, Really)

Not everyone believes in ghosts, but there are actually quite a few celebrities who have told tales about their strange interactions with the paranormal. From Cher's friendly encounter with her ex-husband's spirit to Miley Cyrus's truly terrifying brush with a spooky stranger, celebrity ghost tales range from the funny to the creepy. Keep reading to hear what stars have to say about their paranormal experiences