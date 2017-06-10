Steve and Terri Irwin Were Wildly in Love — Look Back on Their Sweetest Photos

 Skip Nav
TV personality and Australian wildlife expert Steve Irwin (aka "The Crocodile Hunter") passed away in 2006 after he was attacked by a stingray, but his memory lives on in the hearts of his wife, Terri, and their children, Bindi, 18, and Robert, 13. Steve and Terri wed in 1992 after dating for only eight months and they would have celebrated their 25th anniversary on June 4. In honor of the special milestone, Terri penned a heartfelt message for her late husband on Twitter, writing, "Today would have been our 25th wedding anniversary. I miss you so very much, and I am grateful every day for the time we had together." Along with her note, Terri posted a black and white photo of the two kissing with an iguana on their heads. Relive some of Steve and Terri's best moments together.

