If You've Ever Lost a Pet, Taraji P. Henson's Tribute to Her Late Dog Will Make You Sob
Taraji P. Henson is mourning the death of her dog, Uncle Willie. On Thursday, the Empire star honored her pup with a touching tribute on Instagram. "Although I understand NOTHING lasts forever the pain is still very real," she wrote. "#RipUncleWillie He made it 16 long years. He truly was #BenjaminButton I will miss you soooooooooo much!!! 💔💔💔" Along with her note, Taraji also posted a series of photos with her furry friend.