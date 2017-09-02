 Skip Nav
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Michael Jackson
Here's a Truly Incredible Story About Princess Diana at a Michael Jackson Concert
Kesha
21 Colorful, Courageous Ways to Dress as Kesha For Halloween
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Taylor Swift Takes a Break From Plotting Revenge to Attend Her Best Friend's Wedding

After Taylor Swift released her music video for her new song, "Look What You Made Me Do" at the MTV VMAs last month, it was clear that a lot of her recent time out of the spotlight was spent plotting revenge and planning all of those hidden references. But the singer, who is gearing up for the release of her new album Reputation in November, took a break from all that to report for bridesmaid duty.

Taylor attended the wedding of her childhood best friend, Abigail Anderson, in Martha's Vineyard on Saturday. Dressed in a gorgeous maroon dress with matching lipstick, Taylor held up Abigail's massive gown as they made their way into the venue. Abigail, who obviously had a spot on Taylor's Junior Jewels t-shirt in her "LWYMMD" video, got engaged in June 2016 and celebrated the happy news at Taylor's annual Fourth of July bash that July. While Taylor's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, sadly didn't pop up, he may have just been avoiding the photographers since the two are reportedly enjoying keeping their romance out of the spotlight.

Related
All the Old Taylor Swifts That Were Brought Back to Life — Then Killed — in "LWYMMD"

Taylor Swift Takes a Break From Plotting Revenge to Attend Her Best Friend's Wedding
Taylor Swift Takes a Break From Plotting Revenge to Attend Her Best Friend's Wedding
Taylor Swift Takes a Break From Plotting Revenge to Attend Her Best Friend's Wedding
Taylor Swift Takes a Break From Plotting Revenge to Attend Her Best Friend's Wedding
Taylor Swift Takes a Break From Plotting Revenge to Attend Her Best Friend's Wedding
Taylor Swift Takes a Break From Plotting Revenge to Attend Her Best Friend's Wedding
Taylor Swift Takes a Break From Plotting Revenge to Attend Her Best Friend's Wedding
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsCelebrity BridesmaidsTaylor SwiftCelebrity Weddings
Join The Conversation
Music
by Kelsie Gibson
Celebrity Wedding Pictures 2017
Celebrity Couples
Wedding Bells: 30 Celebrity Couples Who've Said "I Do" This Year
by Monica Sisavat
Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do" Dance Video
Taylor Swift
by Brittney Stephens
Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian Feud Details
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
by Ryan Roschke
Who Has Taylor Swift Dated?
Taylor Swift
A Full Rundown of Taylor Swift's Hollywood Dating History
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds