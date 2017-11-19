 Skip Nav
Taylor Swift Honors Diana Ross at 2017 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift Made a Surprise AMAs Appearance to Honor Diana Ross

You didn't actually think Taylor Swift wouldn't make some sort of appearance at the 2017 American Music Awards, now did you? Though the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer unfortunately wasn't physically present at the show, she surprised the crowd with a quick video appearance in which she congratulated Diana Ross for receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

During the video, Taylor thanked Diana for paving the way in the music industry. "I don't personally know anyone in music who hasn't been inspired by you or influenced by you," she said. "You are elegant and fierce and strong and brave, and you have paved the way for everyone who does what we do now, including me. So thank you."

Allow us to remind you that Diana presented Taylor with the Dick Clark Award for Excellence at the AMAs back in 2014. That just makes Taylor's shout-out this year even sweeter!

Award SeasonAmerican Music AwardsTaylor SwiftDiana Ross
