We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance

Tilda Swinton and her partner, Sandro Kopp, know how to work hard, play hard, and dress hard. The British actress and German visual artist shared the screen in The Chronicles of Narnia (as the White Witch and a centaur, FYI) and travel the world in designer garbs that will have you and your significant other feeling short-changed by your own wardrobes. Off-screen, they live in their home in Nairn, Scotland, with Tilda's twins from her marriage to Scottish playwright and artist John Byrne. In fact, albeit an unconventional move, the pair even cohabited with John in the past.

Tilda has previously opened up about the arrangement, explaining, "The father of my children and I are good friends and I'm now in a very happy other relationship. And we're all really good friends. It's a very happy situation," adding, "Life doesn't have to be complicated". We hear you, Tilda! Oh and did we mention that Tilda is basically Sandro's muse? Ro-man-tic.