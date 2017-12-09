 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
The Royals
Meghan Markle Will Be the Second British Royal Bride Who Has Ever Done This
Meghan Markle
Thanks to Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Will No Longer Be the Oldest Royal Bride
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance

Tilda Swinton and her partner, Sandro Kopp, know how to work hard, play hard, and dress hard. The British actress and German visual artist shared the screen in The Chronicles of Narnia (as the White Witch and a centaur, FYI) and travel the world in designer garbs that will have you and your significant other feeling short-changed by your own wardrobes. Off-screen, they live in their home in Nairn, Scotland, with Tilda's twins from her marriage to Scottish playwright and artist John Byrne. In fact, albeit an unconventional move, the pair even cohabited with John in the past.

Tilda has previously opened up about the arrangement, explaining, "The father of my children and I are good friends and I'm now in a very happy other relationship. And we're all really good friends. It's a very happy situation," adding, "Life doesn't have to be complicated". We hear you, Tilda! Oh and did we mention that Tilda is basically Sandro's muse? Ro-man-tic.

We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
With Marina Abramovic.
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
With Karl Lagerfeld and Haider Ackermann.
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
With Michelle Yeoh and Clive Owen.
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
We Can't Get Enough of Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity RelationshipsCelebrity CouplesTilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton
10 Times Tilda Swinton Completely Transformed Into Another Person
by Maggie Panos
When Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Kids?
The Royals
Prince Harry Reveals When He and Meghan Markle Plan to Start a Family
by Terry Carter
Okja Trailer
Netflix
This Adorable Animal Steals the Spotlight From Jake Gyllenhaal in the Okja Trailer
by Maggie Panos
Best Celebrity PDA Pictures 2017
Celebrity PDA
100+ of the Sweetest, Sexiest PDA Moments From Celebrity Couples This Year
by Monica Sisavat
Why Did Tilda Swinton Release Her Email Exchange With Margaret Cho?
Tilda Swinton
Why Did Tilda Swinton Release Her Email Exchange With Margaret Cho?
by Huffington Post
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds