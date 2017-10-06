11 Sweet Photos of Tom Petty With His Adoring Family

Tom Petty passed away at the age of 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his LA home this week. Along with an extensive collection of hit songs dating back to the 1970s, the music legend also left behind a family; Tom is survived by his wife, Dana York, whom he married in 2001, and his two adult daughters, Adria and Kimberly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jane Benyo. He also has a stepson, Dylan, from his marriage to Dana. We've rounded up the sweetest photos of their family outings over the years in memory.