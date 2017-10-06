 Skip Nav
11 Sweet Photos of Tom Petty With His Adoring Family

Tom Petty passed away at the age of 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his LA home this week. Along with an extensive collection of hit songs dating back to the 1970s, the music legend also left behind a family; Tom is survived by his wife, Dana York, whom he married in 2001, and his two adult daughters, Adria and Kimberly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jane Benyo. He also has a stepson, Dylan, from his marriage to Dana. We've rounded up the sweetest photos of their family outings over the years in memory.

Tom, Dana, and Son Dylan
Tom and Dana
Tom and Daughter Adria
Dana, Tom, and Son Dylan
Tom, Dana, Dylan, and Friend
Tom and Dana
Tom and Dana
Tom and Dylan
Tom and Dylan
Tom and Dana
Tom, Dana, and Daughter Adria
