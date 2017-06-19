 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Vanessa Hudgens's Father's Day Post Will Make You Appreciate Your Parents More
Celebrity Kids
The Wait Is Over and the World Is Brighter: Beyonce Has Given Birth to Twins!
Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill Lets His Biceps Breathe Before Hitting the Gym in LA
The Royals
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mom? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day

Vanessa Hudgens's Father's Day Instagram Post

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Vanessa Hudgens's dad, Greg Hudgens, passed away from stage 4 cancer in January 2016, but she's keeping his memory alive. The former Disney star paid tribute to him on Father's Day on Sunday with a precious black-and-white photo of the two on Instagram. Along with the snap, Vanessa wrote, "Happy Father's Day to all you dads out there. And To all of you who still have your pops around, cherish him. You never know how long they'll have on this planet. Dont take things for granted. Open your heart and love generously. Missing you dad ❤️." Vanessa first revealed her father's illness via Instagram in July 2015, and she opened up about it during a speech at the Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show in LA a month later when she was honored with the award for breakthrough performer.

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsVanessa HudgensFather's Day
Join The Conversation
Father's Day
I Am the Woman I Am Thanks to This Advice From My Father
by Genesis Rodriguez
Mark Zuckerberg Super PAC Disrupt For America
Politics
People Want Mark Zuckerberg to Run For President, So There's a Super PAC to Make It Happen
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Vanessa Hudgens Butterfly Clips Billboard Music Awards
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Wore '90s-Inspired Butterfly Clips at the Billboard Music Awards
by Lauren Levinson
Muslim Teen Nabra Hassanen Killed
Politics
A Muslim Teen Was Assaulted and Killed After Leaving Mosque
by Perri Konecky
Michaela Davert Beauty Vlogger With Osteogenesis Imperfecta
Beauty News
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds