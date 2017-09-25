 Skip Nav
What Is Cardi B's Real Name?

The Only People Who Call Cardi B by Her Real Name Are Her Parents

Cardi B took the music world by storm this Summer with her hit song "Bodak Yellow," and the fiery track recently hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts. The former reality TV star isn't showing any signs of slowing down, which is why it's a good idea to get yourself acquainted with her now, starting with her real name.

Cardi was born Belcalis Almanzar to a Trinidadian mother and Dominican father on Oct. 11, 1992, in the Bronx. She's admitted that "no one calls me Belcalis except for my family, my mother and my daddy." During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Cardi explained that she got her nickname from the rum brand Barcardi, saying, "Everybody used to [call me] Bacardi. Then I shortened it to Cardi B, [and] the 'B' stands for beautiful or bully, depending on the day." We'd hate to catch Cardi on "bully" day.

Image Source: Getty / Rob Kim
