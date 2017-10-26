 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey's Latest Move Is on a Level of Petty That We Didn't Even Know Existed
Jared Leto
Timeless Vampire Jared Leto Tries to Guess His Own Age in Photos — and It Doesn't Go Well
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
A Guide to Justin Bieber's Tattoos So You Can Stop Wondering, "What Do They Mean?"

We can hardly remember a time when Justin Bieber's body wasn't covered in ink. The 23-year-old singer has over 50 tattoos, and he's showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. Just this week, Justin shocked fans when he debuted a massive torso tattoo on his Instagram, but it seems the ink is more than just an accessory. According to Justin's tattoo artist, Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy, the tattoo is a representation of "the struggle between the light and dark, the good and the evil, Yin and Yang." Keep reading to find out what Justin's other notable tattoos symbolize.

Related
The Ultimate Celebrity Tattoo Gallery
The first tattoo Justin ever got was a seagull on his left hip. "It's based on this book that my whole family read," he explained to GQ in February 2016. "I wanted to make sure it wasn't visible. It's basically about this seagull who wanted to be more than just a seagull."
Justin got the word "Believe" on his left forearm in honor of his second album of the same name in June 2012.
Post
Post
Post
Post
Justin has a bolded "X" on his left arm. "X means unknown," Justin explained to GQ in February 2016. "They might know the shell of me or the artist, but not necessarily me."
In an interview with GQ in February 2016, Justin revealed that the dark-haired angel on his left arm is, in fact, ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. "This is my ex-girlfriend," he said while referencing the ink. "So I kinda tried to cover her face up with some shading, but people still know."
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity TattoosCelebrity QuotesJustin Bieber
justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Is the Style Star You Never Saw Coming
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Did Justin Bieber End His Feud With Marilyn Manson?
justin Bieber
Did Justin Bieber End His Feud With Marilyn Manson?
by Kelsie Gibson
Justin Bieber and BloodPop's "Friends" Song
justin Bieber
Justin Bieber's "Friends" Will Make You Want to Pick Up the Phone and Call Your Ex
by Monica Sisavat
Justin Bieber Before and After Tattoos Photos
justin Bieber
Behold Justin Bieber's Pure and Untouched Body Before He Covered It With Tattoos
by Caitlin Hacker
Why Did Justin Bieber Cancel His Purpose Tour?
justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Explains Tour Cancellation: "I'm VERY Aware I'm Never Gonna Be Perfect"
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds