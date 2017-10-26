What Do Justin Bieber's Tattoos Mean?
A Guide to Justin Bieber's Tattoos So You Can Stop Wondering, "What Do They Mean?"
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
A Guide to Justin Bieber's Tattoos So You Can Stop Wondering, "What Do They Mean?"
We can hardly remember a time when Justin Bieber's body wasn't covered in ink. The 23-year-old singer has over 50 tattoos, and he's showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. Just this week, Justin shocked fans when he debuted a massive torso tattoo on his Instagram, but it seems the ink is more than just an accessory. According to Justin's tattoo artist, Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy, the tattoo is a representation of "the struggle between the light and dark, the good and the evil, Yin and Yang." Keep reading to find out what Justin's other notable tattoos symbolize.
0previous images
-16more images