You'll Barely Recognize Game of Thrones' Thoros Without His Signature Topknot

It's pretty easy to spot Thoros of Myr (Paul Kaye) on Game of Thrones; the 52-year-old English actor is most recognized for his signature topknot, scruff, and brown dirty clothes. But when he's not bringing the dead back to life on Game of Thrones, Paul actually looks like a completely normal guy, and to be honest, we'd have a pretty hard time recognizing him on the street.

Paul is just one of the many actors on Game of Thrones who look totally unrecognizable out of costume, and unlike his ballsy character, Paul struggled with moments of insecurity before his first day of filming. "When I first got the gig, I was pretty terrified and couldn't sleep. I got to Belfast and I was being picked up at 4:30 a.m. for filming, and at 2 a.m. I was on Google typing in, 'How to act'," he told UK's Express back in October 2016. "It was like the first day at school. I might be 51 but my confidence levels fluctuate and there was pressure. I've still got to pinch myself that I'm in it after six auditions. Every time I figured it had gone away." Thoros may be long gone on Game of Thrones, but at least we'll always have these photos to remember him by.

