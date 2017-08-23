 Skip Nav
Everything You Wanted to Know About Thoros of Myr on Game of Thrones

Though he might have been the subject of flippant scrutiny for wearing his hair in a man bun during the season seven Game of Thrones premiere, the mysterious character Thoros of Myr is a pretty huge deal in the series' universe. The companion of Beric Dondarrion — and then, Sandor "The Hound" Clegane — possesses a power that we've rarely seen exhibited in the show so far: the ability to bring the dead back to life.

Thoros is a more fleshed-out character in the Song of Ice and Fire books, wherein it's explained that he is a fire priest of R'hllor who failed to convert King Robert Baratheon and has returned to the faith after a brave stint in his army. Thoros is one of the founding members of the Brotherhood Without Banners and uses his faith on the road with the band of guerrilla soldiers to repeatedly bring Beric Dondarrion back to life. In season three when Melisandre has an encounter with Thoros, he tells her that the Lord of Light has brought Beric back from death six separate times.

In the books, Thoros travels alongside and serves Lady Stoneheart, the vengeful zombie-like figure with an insatiable thirst for Frey and Lannister blood. Since Lady Stoneheart didn't appear in the HBO series, it seems that Thoros has served another important role in how the Game of Thrones plot unfolds. It is Thoros who asks The Hound what he sees in the fire during the season seven premiere, and based on Clegane's stunned acceptance that he actually sees visions of The Wall in the flickering flames, it might be Thoros who brings the man to believe in R'hllor. Now that Thoros has died after the battle with the White Walkers in "Beyond the Wall," we will probably continue to see reverberations of the man who was once a hero in an earlier time.

Image Source: HBO
