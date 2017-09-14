 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Celebrity Kids
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Family Bond Is Country Strong
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Finally Pose as a Couple on the Red Carpet

What Is Marilyn Monroe's Real Name?

In Case You Didn't Know, Marilyn Monroe's Real Name Wasn't Actually Marilyn Monroe

It's been 55 years since Marilyn Monroe died, but she will forever be remembered as a Hollywood legend. The actress, who garnered fame after appearing in the first-ever edition of Playboy magazine in December 1953, starred in several films, including Some Like It Hot, The Seven Year Itch, and The Prince and the Showgirl. Still, there are a couple things you may not know about the star — like her real name, for example.

While most people knew Marilyn by her stage name, the star was actually born Norma Jeane Mortenson and baptized Norma Jeane Baker. When she married her first husband, James Dougherty, in 1942, she took his last name and became Norma Jeane Dougherty. She began using her stage name in 1946 after she and James split but didn't legally change it until 1956. When she married playwright Arthur Miller in 1956, she preferred to be addressed as Marilyn Monroe Miller and even used the initials MMM.

Related
15 Ways to Pay Homage to Marilyn Monroe This Halloween

So, how did Marilyn come up with the moniker? After she was signed to 20th Century Fox, executive Ben Lyon decided that she needed a name that better suited her. He chose the name Marilyn, and she adopted her grandmother's last name, which had been Monroe, and Marilyn Monroe was officially born.

Image Source: Getty / Baron
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsRIPMarilyn Monroe
Join The Conversation
Marilyn Monroe
Calling Marilyn Monroe Fans! The Icon's House Just Hit the Market
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Marilyn Monroe Halloween Costume Ideas
Marilyn Monroe
15 Ways to Pay Homage to Marilyn Monroe This Halloween
by Brittney Stephens
Marilyn Monroe Pictures
Marilyn Monroe
Look Back at Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Glamour in These 19 Gorgeous Photos
by Brittney Stephens
Marilyn Monroe's Happy Birthday Mr. President Dress Auction
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday" Dress Was Finally Sold, and You Won't Believe For How Much
by Samantha Sutton
Thalia Gets Marilyn Monroe Bag For Christmas 2016
Holiday
Thalia Got Marilyn Monroe's $37,500 Handbag For the Holidays — What Did You Get?
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds