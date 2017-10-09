The Surprising Way Jennifer Lopez Got Her Start in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez's first taste of Hollywood came in 1991 when she worked as a backup dancer for New Kids on the Block, but it wasn't until she became a Fly Girl on the show In Living Color that she really got her start. When she got the job, she moved from New York City to LA and became a regular cast member until 1993. Jennifer then decided to leave the show to pursue a career in acting, and it definitely paid off (she starred in Selena less than four years later).

During her days on In Living Color, Jennifer was working alongside Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba with Rosie Perez as the choreographer. The show was on the air for almost four years, and it's responsible for launching J Lo into the spotlight. Take a look at the kind of moves she was showing off in the video above.