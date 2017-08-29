 Skip Nav
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Gwendoline Christie
Yes, Gwendoline Christie Is in a Relationship — and Her Man Has Royal Connections
Game of Thrones
Gwendoline Christie Reveals Her Hilarious Nickname For Kit Harington in This Selfie
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
4 Guys You Probably Didn't Know Dated Emilia Clarke

Game of Thrones fans understandably lost their sh*t when Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) finally met this season. While Emilia and Kit are only friends in real life (Kit is currently dating his former GOT love interest, Rose Leslie), we can't help but wonder about Emilia's love life. The 30-year-old London native has previously admitted that her past movie roles and hectic schedule have made it difficult for her to date, but she certainly hasn't lost hope. "I'm soppy, and I do like to believe that when the right person comes along, it will work, because you want to make it work," she told UK's The Sun in May 2016. "Everyone else seems to manage it." Take a look back at all the men she's dated.

Related
Emilia Clarke Once Dated This Famous Actor, and More Fun Facts About the Game of Thrones Star

Seth MacFarlane
James Franco
Cory Michael Smith
Jai Courtney
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsEmilia ClarkeGame Of ThronesCelebrity Couples
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Ben Affleck's Dating History Is So Short, You Can Count His Exes on One Hand
by Kelsie Gibson
Mickey's Halloween Party Disneyland Dates 2017
Disney
Mickey's Halloween Party Is Coming Back to Disneyland, and Soon!
by Hilary White
Who Is Rhaegar Targaryen on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: Everything You Should Know About Jon Snow's Father, Rhaegar Targaryen
by Quinn Keaney
Deadpool 2 Details
Ryan Reynolds
Everything We Know About the Much-Anticipated Deadpool Sequel
by Kelsie Gibson
Fall 2017 Fashion Trends
Paris Fashion Week
The 9 Things You Need to Know About Fall Fashion
by Hannah Weil McKinley
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds