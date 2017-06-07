 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
8 Women Who Bagged Ryan Reynolds Before Blake Lively
Celebrity Couples
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Prince
The Perfect Way to Honor Prince Today Is With This Impeccable Tap Dancing Routine
The Royals
9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 10  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
8 Women Who Bagged Ryan Reynolds Before Blake Lively

For some, it's hard to remember a time when Ryan Reynolds wasn't married to (and shutting down the red carpet with) Blake Lively. But before he and the former Gossip Girl star tied the knot on a South Carolina plantation, Ryan actually had a pretty colorful dating history. From costars to '90s It girls, look through to see the women he's romanced over the years.

Related
31 Drop-Dead Sexy Ryan Reynolds Snaps That Will Make You Feel Faint

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesBlake LivelyCelebrity BreakupsRyan ReynoldsScarlett Johansson
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Kids
Katie Holmes Shares an Incredibly Sweet Bond With Her Daughter, Suri Cruise
by Kelsie Gibson
The Hitman's Bodyguard Trailer
Movie Trailers
Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson Attempt Not to Kill Each Other in Their New Movie
by Maggie Pehanick
Melissa McCarthy SNL Opening Monologue May 2017
Viral Videos
The Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Cameo You May Have Missed on SNL
by Monica Sisavat
Famous People's Wax Figures | Photos
Jon Hamm
45 Stars Who Came Face to Face With Their Wax Figures
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Is Scarlett Johansson Ready to Date Again After Her Divorce?
Scarlett Johansson
Is Scarlett Johansson Ready to Date Again After Her Divorce?
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds