You Probably Forgot All About Some of Scarlett Johansson's Past Loves

Scarlett Johansson became single again when she split from her husband of two years, French journalist Romain Dauriac, earlier this year. While we've been familiar with their romance since the beginning (and still reminisce about her marriage to Ryan Reynolds from time to time), we definitely forgot all about some of her other flings. Though Scarlett has been linked to a couple of other men this year (including Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost), there are six men who were lucky enough to make it official with her in the past.

Jack Antonoff
Jared Leto
Josh Hartnett
Ryan Reynolds
Sean Penn
Romain Dauriac
