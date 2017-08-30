 Skip Nav
Bad News For Outlander Fans: Sam Heughan Has Only Been Seriously Linked to This Actress

One of the hottest shows on TV, Outlander, has one of the hottest stars on TV: Sam Heughan. As one half of the gorgeous fantasy couple that plays Jamie and Claire on the Starz show (which comes back for season three on Sept. 10), Sam's chemistry with costar Caitriona Balfe is so hot that fans have speculated for years that they're an item. Alas, it's not true (but what they are is really cute BFFs), and in fact, Sam has been dating another actress for the past year or so. Keep reading to find out who the hot Scot is currently linked to.

The 33 Sexiest Pictures of Jamie on Outlander

Celebrity FactsSam HeughanOutlanderCelebrity CouplesCelebrity Breakups
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds