 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
4 Things to Know About Anna Faris's New Boyfriend, Michael Barrett
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Stars on the Set
Khal Drogo — Err, Jason Momoa — Just Reunited With His Game of Thrones Family
Kate Middleton
How Kate Middleton Is Making Her Own Rules For Her Life as a Royal

Who Is Michael Barrett?

4 Things to Know About Anna Faris's New Boyfriend, Michael Barrett

Anna Faris has a new boyfriend named Michael Barrett following her split from Chris Pratt in August, and things certainly seem to be heating up between them. The two have been spotted out together on multiple occasions and are currently enjoying a romantic vacation in Italy. But who is this mysterious Michael exactly? Keep reading to find out.

Related
Anna Faris and Her New Man Hold Hands During Their Romantic Italian Getaway
  1. He's a cinematographer. In addition to working on projects like Ted, CSI: Miami, and You Don't Mess With the Zohan, Michael is also the cinematographer on Anna's upcoming film Overboard, so it's likely that's how they met.
  2. He's a little bit older than Anna. Michael was born on May 28, 1940, making him 47, while Anna is turning 41 on Nov. 29.
  3. He's accomplished. He studied film at Columbia University, and in 2003, he won the American Society of Cinematographers Award for his work on CSI: Miami.
  4. He's already met Anna's son. According to E! News, Jack, 5, whom Anna shares with Chris Pratt, was with the couple when they were spotted at an LA carnival back in September.
Image Source: Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
Join the conversation
Michael BarrettCelebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesAnna Faris
Celebrity Couples
Selena and Justin Take a Walk Down Memory Lane and Visit One of Their Old Date Spots
by Monica Sisavat
Miranda Kerr Pregnant With Second Child
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Are Expecting Their First Child Together
by Kelsie Gibson
Anna Faris Out Without Wedding Ring September 2017
Celebrity quotes
Anna Faris Steps Out Without Her Wedding Ring After Opening Up About Chris Pratt
by Caitlin Gallagher
Thalia and Tommy Mottola's Wedding Pictures
Thalia
You Won't Fully Appreciate the Beauty of Thalia's Wedding Dress Until You See It Up Close
by Macy Daniela Martin
Shocking Celebrity Breakups
Anna Faris
The Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups Ever
by Lauren Turner
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds