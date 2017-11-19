3 Things to Know About Skylar Grey, the Knockout AMAs Performer Everyone's Talking About

In case you weren't already aware of powerhouse musician Skylar Grey before her recent performance with Eminem on Saturday Night Live, then you will definitely know her after her emotional American Music Awards performance singing "Glorious" with Macklemore. The singer, songwriter, and multitalented musician has a massive background in the industry and has been involved in more hits than you might realize, so get to know her with these three fun facts.

1. She's been nominated for five Grammys

Among Skylar's nominations are best rap song, album of the year, and song of the year for her work with both Dr. Dre ("I Need a Doctor") and Eminem ("Love the Way You Lie").

2. She's got a mile-long roster of achievements

Skylar has cowritten and/or collaborated with a massive list of stars, including Nicki Minaj, T.I., Eminem, Dr. Dre, Moby, David Guetta, Kehlani, Rihanna, and more.

3. She can rap!

On the performer's website, she writes: "Instead of having a rapper jump on these songs, I wanted to do my own rapping. It's a totally new realm for me, because I was so scared of attempting to rap a few years ago. I sent my first rap to the best person I could send it to for approval: Eminem. His endorsement gave me confidence to keep going."

Keep up with Skylar by following her on Instagram and Twitter