Justin Timberlake Had a Very Good Reason For Missing the Emmys

Jessica Biel made a stunning appearance at Sunday night's Emmys — but where was Justin Timberlake? Well, it turns out he had a very good reason for not attending the show with his wife. While Jessica hit the stage in LA to present at the Emmys, her other half was in a spotlight of his own at Rock in Rio in Brazil. Justin was the headliner for the Sunday lineup, and he took to social media to share pictures from his night in Rio de Janeiro. Here's hoping Justin's next step is to release some new music . . . fingers crossed.

