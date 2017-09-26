The Meaning Behind Chance the Rapper's Signature "3" Caps

Image Source: Getty / Tim Mosenfelder

Chance the Rapper's rise to fame has been exciting and inspiring to watch; in 2016, the 23-year-old Chicago native released Coloring Book, his third independent mixtape, which was streamed 57.3 million times on Apple Music in its first week. Earlier this year, Chance also took home three Grammy awards for best new artist, best rap album, and best rap performance. His time in the spotlight has brought about lots of interest in his life as well as a major question about his style. In addition to rocking skinny overalls and pastel-colored suits, Chance has become known for a signature accessory: baseball caps emblazoned with the number three. So, what's the meaning behind them?

Chance has been vocal about his love for baseball caps, saying, "I used to always rock a cap when I was in high school and get them taken away. After they gave back a few caps to other kids, they would just give me the box because the rest were all my hats." When asked why he's been rocking the number three on his head, the answer was pretty simple. "I just thought that that made the most sense because it was [my] third project," he told GQ, adding, "Since then, I've rationalized it to myself that it stands for the third mixtape, the Holy Trinity, and the three-pronged family of myself, my daughter, and my girl."

In 2011, Chance recorded his first mixtape, 10 Day, while serving a ten-day suspension from Jones College Prep High School in Chicago. He released his second offering, Acid Rap, in April 2013 and caught the attention of label execs, music critics, and the BET Hip Hop Awards, where it was nominated for best mixtape. His third project, the soulful, celebratory Coloring Book, dropped in May 2016 to widespread acclaim — and Chance's star (and accessory) has been steadily on the rise ever since.

Now you know! And now you can buy your own "3" cap to wear while bouncing around to "No Problem."