 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Jared Leto
25 Times Jared Leto Lost His Shirt and You Lost Your Damn Mind
Celebrity PDA
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Finally Confirm Their Romance With a PDA-Filled Beach Date

Prince George and Prince William First Day of School Photos

See Prince William and Prince George's First-Day-of-School Pictures Side by Side

Image Source: Getty/WPA Pool/Anwar Hussein

Prince George marked a major milestone on Thursday when he attended his first day of preparatory school! The 4-year-old royal looked adorably nervous as he made his way to Thomas's Battersea School in London. While his dad, Prince William, held his hand and guided him inside the school before the day started, his mom, Kate Middleton, was unable to attend. The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child with William, and she's once again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, the intense nausea and vomiting that also plagued her during her first two pregnancies with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Related
See Princess Diana's Throwback Family Ski Trip Side by Side With Will and Kate's

Despite George's first day being a father-son outing, we couldn't help but be reminded of William's first days at Wetherby Preparatory School in 1987 and 1989. Princess Diana was the one who held William's hand and escorted him to his first day, and his uniform was also almost identical to the one George wears now. While George seemed apprehensive about meeting his teachers and starting school, William was totally relaxed and excited on his first day, smiling for photographers before hitting the books. See side-by-side photos of William's and George's first days of school!

Related
15 Times Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Sibling Bond Reigned Supreme

Image Source: Getty/WPA Pool/Anwar Hussein

Join the conversation
The British RoyalsPrince GeorgeCelebrity FamiliesThe RoyalsPrince WilliamBack To School
Join The Conversation
The Royals
22 Times Prince George Was Judging the Sh*t Out of You
by Brittney Stephens
Princess Diana on Royal Tours With William and Harry Photos
The Royals
11 Times Princess Diana Showed William and Harry the Ropes on a Royal Tour
by Marcia Moody
What I'd Tell My College Freshman Self
Advice
by Melanie Shankle
Easy Fall Slow-Cooker Recipes
Recipes
62 Easy Slow-Cooker Recipes You'll Want to Make This Fall
by Nicole Perry
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Sibling Moments
The Royals
15 Times Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Sibling Bond Reigned Supreme
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds