Excuse Us While We Plaster This Inspiring Quote From Rihanna on a Billboard

Rihanna still hasn't released new music yet, but she is dropping some pearls of wisdom to take with you into the year. The 31-year-old newly single multihyphenate is i-D magazine's latest cover star, and in an accompanying video, Rihanna hand selected a group of women who inspire her — Alexa Demie, Kelela, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Roxane Gay, Mona Tougaard, Adesuwa, Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech, Lena Waithe, Paloma Elsesser, Yolanda Renee King, and Bella and Gigi Hadid — to share some of their favorite quotes. "Don't be scared of what others may think or what anybody has to say," Rihanna says in the clip. Prepare to feel inspired, and watch the video above now.