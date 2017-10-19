 Skip Nav
Stranger Things
Stranger Things Season 2: Everything We Know
Chadwick Boseman
Buckle Up, Because the New Black Panther Trailer Is One Epic Ride
Mindhunter
Mindhunter: Your New Netflix Obsession Has (Terrifying) Roots in Reality

12 Strong Trailer

12 Strong: In Which Chris Hemsworth Sexily Rides a Horse to a Tom Petty Cover

The 12 Strong trailer is here to make you feel all sorts of feelings. Chris Hemsworth is starring in the war drama, based on Doug Stanton's nonfiction book Horse Soldiers: The Extraordinary Story of a Band of US Soldiers Who Rode to Victory in Afghanistan. Our story begins on Sept. 11, 2001, when Captain Mitch Nelson (Hemsworth) and his wife (Hemsworth's real-life wife Elsa Pataky) watch the attack on the Twin Towers. The next day, Mitch is chosen to be one of 12 soldiers to go into Afghanistan and fight the Taliban . . . on horseback. Are your tear ducts ready for this? What if I told you there's a slow cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" involved?

12 Strong, which costars Michael Shannon and Michael Peña, opens on Jan. 19 — check out all the other trailers we have for 2018 movies.

Join the conversation
12 StrongChris HemsworthMovie TrailersElsa PatakyMichael ShannonMovies
Celebrity Birthdays
Liam Hemsworth Calls Big Brother Chris a "Massive Jerk" in the Cutest Way
by Caitlin Hacker
Who Plays Elena in the Fast and Furious Movies?
Elsa Pataky
Elsa Pataky’s Career Makes It Clear She’s So Much More Than Just Chris Hemsworth’s Wife
by Quinn Keaney
2018 Movie Trailers
Movie Trailers
2018 Movie Trailers You Have to See
by Sabienna Bowman
Chris Hemsworth Shirtless in Australia Pictures Oct. 2017
Chris Hemsworth
Here Are Some Shirtless Photos of Chris Hemsworth to Help You Make It Through The Week
by Monica Sisavat
Elsa Pataky's Family Photos on Instagram
Celebrity Kids
Chris Hemsworth Has the Cutest Family — See Their Sweet Snaps!
by Nick Maslow
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds