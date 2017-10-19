12 Strong: In Which Chris Hemsworth Sexily Rides a Horse to a Tom Petty Cover

The 12 Strong trailer is here to make you feel all sorts of feelings. Chris Hemsworth is starring in the war drama, based on Doug Stanton's nonfiction book Horse Soldiers: The Extraordinary Story of a Band of US Soldiers Who Rode to Victory in Afghanistan. Our story begins on Sept. 11, 2001, when Captain Mitch Nelson (Hemsworth) and his wife (Hemsworth's real-life wife Elsa Pataky) watch the attack on the Twin Towers. The next day, Mitch is chosen to be one of 12 soldiers to go into Afghanistan and fight the Taliban . . . on horseback. Are your tear ducts ready for this? What if I told you there's a slow cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" involved?

12 Strong, which costars Michael Shannon and Michael Peña, opens on Jan. 19 — check out all the other trailers we have for 2018 movies.