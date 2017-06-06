 Skip Nav
Mandy Moore Goes Head to Head With 3 Sharks in This Exclusive 47 Meters Down Clip
47 Meters Down Exclusive Clip

Mandy Moore Goes Head to Head With 3 Sharks in This Exclusive 47 Meters Down Clip

When three great white sharks are attempting to eat you for dinner, it helps to have someone you trust by your side. No one knows that better than Mandy Moore and Claire Holt, who play sisters trapped at the bottom of the ocean while sharks swirl above in the upcoming shark thriller 47 Meters Down. "We met in LA and went diving together right off the bat," Moore revealed. "I can't imagine doing this movie with anybody else." See them go head to head with some truly terrifying sharks in the exclusive video above, and catch the movie when it swims into theaters on June 16.
47 Meters DownHorrorMandy MooreMovies
