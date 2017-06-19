9 Song Lyrics From the '90s That Made Absolutely ZERO Sense

Oh, the '90s. Not only did you give us the beloved Tamagotchis and Clarissa Explains It All, but you graced us with life-changing music. Even though you blessed us with the original boy bands, some of the lyrics that came with them were a little questionable. Honestly, it pains my heart to say anything negative about the musical geniuses that filled my portable CD player back in the day. After all, I couldn't imagine making it through my middle school graduation if I didn't belt out "Graduation (Friends Forever)" by Vitamin C with my best friend beforehand. But sometimes it's better to acknowledge the bad so that we can move on — with these '90s stars in that special place in our hearts forever, of course.