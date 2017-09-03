 Skip Nav
7 Actors Who Were Almost in Buffy the Vampire Slayer

No matter how much of a die-hard fan you think you are of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, there's always new interesting facts to discover about the show as the years go by. Recently, I found out that Katie Holmes was initially offered the role as Buffy Summers and, yes, my mind was completely blown. (No one could have played that part better than Sarah Michelle Gellar.) Read on to see six other jaw-dropping casting facts about the series ahead.

Ryan Reynolds as Xander Harris
Britney Spears as Robot Girlfriend
Nathan Fillion as Angel
Danny Strong as Xander Harris
Bianca Lawson as Cordelia Chase
Freddie Prinze Jr. as Dracula
Katie Holmes as Buffy Summers
Buffy The Vampire SlayerTV
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
