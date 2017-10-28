 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Halloween
8 Seriously Spooky Audiobooks to Enjoy This Halloween — and Maybe the Rest of the Year, Too
Halloween Costumes Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's Iconic Characters

If you're hunting for Halloween costume inspiration, why not go way back and get ideas from some horror classics? Director Alfred Hitchcock was the master of big-screen chills, so we've gone through his considerable repertoire to bring you costumes inspired by his most iconic characters and films. Click through to find your perfect Hitchcockian costume, that is, if you can handle the suspense, and see all our Halloween costume ideas here.

Madeleine Elster and Scottie Ferguson From Vertigo
Marion Crane From Psycho
Norman Bates From Psycho
Mrs. Bates From Psycho
Roger O. Thornhill From North by Northwest
Lisa Fremont From Rear Window
L.B. Jefferies From Rear Window
Melanie Daniels From The Birds
Alfred Hitchcock
