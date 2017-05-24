3 Cryptic Hints Ryan Murphy Has Dropped About American Horror Story Season 7

It should come as no surprise that American Horror Story's seventh season remains shrouded in mystery. Sure, we've sunk our teeth into the handful of spare details, and we have a line in on the preliminary cast, but that's where we hit a wall. As is custom for AHS fans, we just have to wait until Ryan Murphy decides to tell us things. Now that the showrunner has officially joined Instagram, it seems we've found a new hot spot for the latest and most cryptic hints. It all started with that insane snap from earlier this month, but it seems like things are just getting started. Here's what we've seen.