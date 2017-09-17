Ann Dowd Was So Surprised by Her Emmy Win, She Literally Couldn't Move

Ann Dowd won big at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, and it was extremely adorable. The Handmaid's Tale star took home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her hateful role as Aunt Lydia on the hit Hulu show, but her reaction will only make you love her. After costar and fellow nominee Samira Wiley shouted for Dowd with pure joy, Dowd was so shocked by her win that she literally couldn't move toward the stage. After she finally made it up there to collect her trophy, she choked back tears while thanking the cast and her family. So cute!