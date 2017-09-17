 Skip Nav
Best of 2017
24 Beloved Shows That Are Ending in 2017
Award Season
Here's the Complete List of 2017's Exciting Emmy Winners
ATX
This Is Us Season 2: Everything We Know . . . and Are Going to Cry About

Ann Dowd's Emmys 2017 Speech Video

Ann Dowd Was So Surprised by Her Emmy Win, She Literally Couldn't Move

Ann Dowd won big at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, and it was extremely adorable. The Handmaid's Tale star took home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her hateful role as Aunt Lydia on the hit Hulu show, but her reaction will only make you love her. After costar and fellow nominee Samira Wiley shouted for Dowd with pure joy, Dowd was so shocked by her win that she literally couldn't move toward the stage. After she finally made it up there to collect her trophy, she choked back tears while thanking the cast and her family. So cute!

Join the conversation
Ann DowdThe Handmaid's TaleAward SeasonEmmy AwardsTV
Join The Conversation
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley Reveals She Doesn't Own a TV, and It Might Inspire You to Ditch Yours
by Perri Konecky
Priyanka Chopra's Balmain Dress at the 2017 Emmys
Priyanka Chopra
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton at the 2017 Emmys
Award Season
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Look Bloody Beautiful at the Emmys
by Caitlin Hacker
Rachel Bloom Gucci Dress 2017 Emmy Awards
Award Season
by Kelsey Garcia
Elisabeth Moss's Handbag at the 2017 Emmys
Elisabeth Moss
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds