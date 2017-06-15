 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Barack Obama Raves About Jay Z During Touching Songwriters Hall of Fame Introduction
Humor
Very Important Question: Were You a Nickelodeon Kid or a Disney Channel Kid?
Corinne Olympios
Bachelor in Paradise: Everything That's Happened Since Season 4 Got Canceled
The Handmaid's Tale
The Handmaid's Tale Ends Season 1 With a Pretty Devastating Cliffhanger

Barack Obama Songwriters Hall of Fame Video 2017

As if being the first hip-hop artist ever to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame wasn't incredible enough, Jay Z had an extra-special night at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony on Thursday, when he received a touching personal message from Barack Obama. The 55-year-old former president took a quick break from traveling the world to honor the rap legend (and his friend) with a prerecorded video. "I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other. Nobody who met us when we were younger men would have expected us to be where we are today," he said. "We both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are. Like all of you, I am a fan, and I've been listening to Jay since I was a young and hungry state senator." Naturally, he ends the video on an inspiring note, saying, "I'm proud to help present this award to a true American original." We couldn't agree more.

Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsJay ZBarack ObamaMusicBeyoncé Knowles
Join The Conversation
Barack Obama
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Jessica Alba Birthday Party Pictures 2017
Celebrity Couples
Jessica Alba Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With a "Prince vs. Michael Jackson" Party
by Brittney Stephens
'90s Wedding Music
Nostalgia
90 Essential '90s Songs Every Millennial Needs to Play on Their Wedding Day
by Quinn Keaney
Mark Zuckerberg Harvard Commencement Speech 2017
Donald Trump
Facebook's CEO Tells Graduates to "Create a Renewed Sense of Purpose"
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Dear Evan Hansen About?
Music
Why Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen Is Worth a Trip to NYC
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds