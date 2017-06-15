Barack Obama Raves About Jay Z During Touching Songwriters Hall of Fame Introduction

.@BarackObama's introduction to Jay Z being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. 👑 pic.twitter.com/P802COGkfj — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) June 16, 2017

As if being the first hip-hop artist ever to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame wasn't incredible enough, Jay Z had an extra-special night at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony on Thursday, when he received a touching personal message from Barack Obama. The 55-year-old former president took a quick break from traveling the world to honor the rap legend (and his friend) with a prerecorded video. "I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other. Nobody who met us when we were younger men would have expected us to be where we are today," he said. "We both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are. Like all of you, I am a fan, and I've been listening to Jay since I was a young and hungry state senator." Naturally, he ends the video on an inspiring note, saying, "I'm proud to help present this award to a true American original." We couldn't agree more.