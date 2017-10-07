 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
Where to See the Game of Thrones Stars During the Long Winter Between Seasons
Netflix
Hush Is a Terrifying, Brilliant Horror Movie, and It's on Netflix
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now

Ben Platt on Will and Grace

You Don't Have to Be a Theater Fan to Recognize Will's Younger Boyfriend on Will & Grace

Will & Grace featured a very familiar face on Thursday. During the second episode of the rebooted series, appropriately titled "Who's Your Daddy?," Jack and Will get back into the dating game with a pool of much younger men. While Jack has a little trouble attracting a 20-something, Will quickly gains the attention of an over-the-top millennial named Blake. Seriously, if you didn't laugh out loud when he hit on Will, you're lying. So, who exactly is the 23-year-old swept away by Will's "anchor man" good looks? None other than Broadway star Ben Platt.

While the actor is easily recognizable by moviegoers for his role as Benji in the Pitch Perfect franchise, he recently gained critical acclaim for his role in the Tony award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. In fact, he actually took time off from playing the title character to make a quick cameo on Will & Grace. Even though things don't exactly work out for his character and Will in the episode, we certainly wouldn't mind another cameo in the future. Maybe next time with more singing?

Image Source: NBC
Join the conversation
Ben PlattWill And GraceTV
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Facebook Account Is Dedicated to Every Single Instagram Boyfriend Out There
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Cell Phone Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
You're Going to Tear Your Hair Out Trying to Find a Cell Phone in This Optical Illusion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds