10 Essential David Cassidy Songs to Listen to in Honor of the Star's Passing

You probably know David Cassidy best for his role as Keith Partridge on the popular 1970s series The Partridge Family, which put the teen heartthrob's star on the rise. Long after the show ended, however, the late singer and actor's musical career continued on for decades. From songs like "I Think I Love You," which marked the first hit for the made-for-TV family band, to his solo work, Cassidy made a name for himself that attracted legions of loyal fans.

In honor of his recent passing — Cassidy died from organ failure on Nov. 21. surrounded by his family in Fort Lauderdale, FL — let's take a look back at the catchy songs that made him a star.