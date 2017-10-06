26 Times You Quoted Hocus Pocus Without Even Knowing It

There are tons of scary movies for wimps out there, but Hocus Pocus is, without a doubt, the ultimate Halloween movie. It's basically on TV 24/7 in the month of October (Freeform has that covered), and we're not even mad. It's funny, creepy, and surprisingly relatable. Here are 26 quotes from the movie that still apply to your everyday life, even 22 years after it was released. Check them out, and make sure you have everything you need for a great Halloween this year!