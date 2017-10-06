 Skip Nav
26 Times You Quoted Hocus Pocus Without Even Knowing It

There are tons of scary movies for wimps out there, but Hocus Pocus is, without a doubt, the ultimate Halloween movie. It's basically on TV 24/7 in the month of October (Freeform has that covered), and we're not even mad. It's funny, creepy, and surprisingly relatable. Here are 26 quotes from the movie that still apply to your everyday life, even 22 years after it was released. Check them out, and make sure you have everything you need for a great Halloween this year!

When You See a Hot Guy and Your Friend Offers to Introduce You
When You Get Some Fries and They Accidentally Give You 2 Orders
When Your Boyfriend Says He Has a Good Excuse For Being Late
When You See Your Dog For the First Time After a Weekend Away
When You See a Mom Yelling at Her Kid in Public But You Don't Want to Interfere
When You've Been Awake For Hours But Your Boyfriend Is Still Sleeping
When You Learn a New Word and You Want to Use It
When You Get Ready to Go Out For the Night
When You're Talking About How You Like Your Avocado
When Your Friend Finds Out Her Boyfriend Has Been Cheating on Her
When Someone Misinterprets Your Tweet and Calls You Out
When Someone Asks You About a New Song But You Have't Heard It Yet
When You're Trying to Get Your Friends to Do a Geeky Group Costume
When You Give Yourself an At-Home Facial
When You Find Some Jeans From College and Try Them On
When You Get a New Job and Are Trying to Console Your Co-Workers
When You Just Want to Binge Netflix But the Weather Is So Nice
When Your Friend Suggests a Sketchy Restaurant For Dinner
When You Have an Overnight Flight and Pass Out on the Plane
When You're Trying to Organize a Group Activity and Everyone Is Being Dumb
When You Realize You're Into Someone So You Step Up Your Game
Whenever Anyone Tells You to Calm Down
When You're Trying to Make Conversation With Your Friends Who Have Kids
When You're Trying to Pretend You're Not Completely Terrified
Whenever You See a Picture of Charlie Hunnam
When You Go to a Party and You Didn't Realize Kids Were Invited
