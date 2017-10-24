These Saturday Night Live Halloween Sketches Will Make You Die From Laughter

It's almost scary how funny Saturday Night Live is, so it makes perfect sense that the hit show produced a "playlist" of some of its best Halloween sketches over the years just in time for All Hallows' Eve. While you'll definitely hear classic songs like "Thriller" while attending festive parties this year, if you're throwing one of your own, why not make it totally unique and play these videos instead? All you really need is a projector for your wall. From David S. Pumpkins to Matt Foley's scary story about a man who lives in a van down by the river, your guests will die from laughter in no time (get it?). Keep reading for some of the funniest Halloween-themed SNL moments over the years, but before you do, allow us . . . Live from the graveyard, it's Saturday night!



Memorable SNL Characters That Make For Hilarious Halloween Costumes Related