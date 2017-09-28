 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Netflix
New on Netflix in October: 45 New Titles, Including Stranger Things Season 2!
Game of Thrones
Where to See the Game of Thrones Stars During the Long Winter Between Seasons

Beyonce and J Balvin "Mi Gente" Remix

Beyoncé Hops on a "Mi Gente" Remix to Help Hurricane and Earthquake Victims

On Thursday, J Balvin dropped a remix to his hot Summer smash, "Mi Gente." Oh, and it features the unmistakable voice of one Beyoncé Knowles. Not only is this the first time Bey has been a part of new music since giving birth to twins in June, but she announced on Instagram that she'll be donating her proceeds from the song to "hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands." This philanthropic gesture comes on the heels of several other incredible shows of support from the global pop star; she also recently visited a Houston church in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and sent out a powerful message inspiring others to help. If you're inspired by Beyoncé — and really, who isn't? — you can also visit her website for even more ways to lend a hand.

Image Source: Instagram user beyonce
Join the conversation
Hurricane MariaHurricane IrmaHurricane HarveyCelebrity PhilanthropyMusicBeyoncé Knowles
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Friendships
by Ryan Roschke
Lorde in BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge 2017 Video
Lorde
by Quinn Keaney
Music Videos With the Best Choreography
Music
25 of the Best Dance Videos of the Last Decade
by Chloé Durkin
Saddest Songs Ever
Spotify
Sad Songs That Will Actually Make You Feel Better
by Hilary White
Milo Ventimiglia in Fergie "Big Girls Don't Cry" Music Video
Nostalgia
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds