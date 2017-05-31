 Skip Nav
15 Times Sheldon Cooper Is the Greatest Gift to The Big Bang Theory
Netflix Roundup
38 New Movies and TV Shows You Can Binge on Netflix in June
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
Summer
30 Must-Read Summer Books You Need in Your Beach Bag
There is no denying that The Big Bang Theory would not be what it is without Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). Between his memorable one-liners and priceless facial expressions, there's a reason he's won four Emmys. While the hit show recently got renewed for seasons 11 and 12, CBS also picked up its spinoff series, called Young Sheldon, which, as you may have already guessed, is all about Sheldon's childhood as a boy genius. Young Sheldon premieres on Oct. 27, but before then, take a look at all the times Sheldon made us giggle on The Big Bang Theory.

28 Photos of the Big Bang Theory Cast That Will Make You Say, "Bazinga!"

