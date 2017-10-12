 Skip Nav
Blockers Trailer

Thanks to the Blockers Trailer, You Can Watch John Cena Butt-Chug a Beer

How far would you go to c*ckblock your teenager? Not as far as John Cena, probably. The philanthropic wrestler — who is engaged to Nikki Bella but has no real-life kids of his own — plays a doting helicopter dad in Blockers, an upcoming comedy from Pitch Perfect's Kay Cannon. Cena stars alongside Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz, who join forces to keep their three daughters from having sex on prom night after stumbling upon their suggestive text messages. The NSFW trailer contains classic one-liners like, "Let's c*ckblock those motherf*ckers," and "What would Vin Diesel do?" so yes, it's worth watching (oh, Cena also chugs a beer with his butt, NBD). Check it out above before it hits theaters on April 6, 2018.

