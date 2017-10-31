 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Halloween
15 Horror Movie Halloween Costumes That Will Have You Kicking Ass on Oct. 31
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
13 Tweets That Totally Sum Up How You Feel About Bob in Stranger Things

Spoilers for Stranger Things season two below!

I'm not ashamed to admit that I put my life on hold to binge-race the second season of Stranger Things (one of the most popular shows on Netflix), and I don't regret it for one second. Between Billy's mullet, all of the justice for Barb, Mike and Eleven's adorable reunion, and the heartbreaking scene that left Dustin without a dance partner, the Duffer brothers took us on an emotional journey that we're not going to forget any time soon.

Related
Stranger Things: If You Don't Recognize Bob, You Should Be Ashamed

And then there's Bob Newby (Sean Astin), a new character in season two who quickly became a fan favorite. Although I was ready for it (let's be honest, we all knew it was going to happen), Bob's death was still a shock to my system. And, well, judging by what I've seen on Twitter, I'm not the only one who thinks that he deserved better. Read on to see 13 tweets that will totally sum up your feelings, and join us in mourning the loss of Bob, our hero.

Related
Everything We Know About the Plot of Stranger Things Season 3
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Twitter LOLStranger ThingsTwitterTV ShowsSean AstinTV ShowNetflixTV
Sean Astin
Sean Astin Slipped a Very Sneaky Joke About The Goonies Into Stranger Things
by Quinn Keaney
Who Plays Bob the Brain in Stranger Things?
Sean Astin
Stranger Things: If You Don't Recognize Bob, You Should Be Ashamed
by Andrea Reiher
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds