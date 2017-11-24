 Skip Nav
Will There Be a Call Me by Your Name Sequel?

The Unconfirmed Call Me by Your Name Sequel Already Has a Setting

Warning: ending spoilers for Call Me by Your Name below.

If you've already immersed yourself in the idyllic romantic journey of Call Me by Your Name, there's one thing to say for certain: time is the enemy. The incredible story follows two young men, Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer), as they fall in love over the course of six short weeks during one magical Summer in Italy. Perhaps the most striking aspect of the film's ticking clock is that it clearly affects the characters, but it affects the audience as well. Speaking for myself, I never wanted the romance to end. Luckily, director Luca Guadagnino has already kind of, sort of begun planning a sequel.

Just ahead of the film's release, I sat down with Guadagnino to discuss the beautiful world he'd created. When I asked if he'd considered what direction he might go into with the tentative sequel, he offered a few titillating details about what may lie on the horizon. "I think the next film will be about 1989, 1990," he said. "It's going to be six months in between those two years. This is six weeks and the next one is going to be six months."

How the Best Speech From Call Me by Your Name Came About

Obviously, I pressed for more details. Would it still take place in Italy?! "We'll see," Guadagnino said with a smirk. I also noted that the ending of Call Me by Your Name doesn't quite leave the door wide open for the future. After all, Oliver calls Elio on the phone, when the gorgeous Summer has wilted into a dark and dreary Winter. Oliver tells Elio that he's engaged . . . to a woman. When I pointed this out, Guadagnino asked, "Are we sure Oliver moved on?" To which I said, "I guess not."

Whether or not Call Me by Your Name gets a sequel, one thing remains true: this is a timeless story, an instant classic that will hopefully sweep through award season. Nevertheless, the adoration I developed for the characters makes me want more. Here's hoping we get it.

Image Source: Sony Pictures Classics
