The Sweet Way Star Wars: The Last Jedi Honors the Late Carrie Fisher

There's certainly a bittersweet feeling that accompanies seeing General Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Although Carrie Fisher had finished filming all her scenes for Episode VIII and is peppered generously throughout the film, it's the first franchise installment to be released since the beloved actress tragically passed away last December at the age of 60.

While several Star Wars cast members paid tribute to Fisher in the days after her death (including her on-screen brother and "beloved space twin," Mark Hamill), at the end of Episode XIII fans get to see an official tribute to Fisher. More specifically, the film is dedicated to her.

As the end credits begin to roll following the final epic scenes of the movie, a few names come and go before the words "In loving memory of our princess, Carrie Fisher," appear. The touching and subtle tribute graces the screen for a notable amount of time (long enough for a few tears to roll down your face before the next name appears).

Writer and director of Episode VIII, Rian Johnson, also dedicated the world premiere of The Last Jedi to Fisher. "I want to dedicate tonight to Carrie," Johnson told attendees, according to Vanity Fair. "I know she's up there right now flipping me the bird, saying, 'Damn it Rian, how dare you bring the mood down and make this night a solemn tribute.' So let's all have a blast together for Carrie."