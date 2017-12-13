 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The Sweet Way Star Wars: The Last Jedi Honors the Late Carrie Fisher
Avengers Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War — Everything You Need to Know, in 1 Place
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner Shares How the Game of Thrones Cast Reacted to the Final Script, and OMG
Award Season
Here Are the 2018 SAG Award Nominees!

Carrie Fisher Dedication in Star Wars The Last Jedi

The Sweet Way Star Wars: The Last Jedi Honors the Late Carrie Fisher

There's certainly a bittersweet feeling that accompanies seeing General Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Although Carrie Fisher had finished filming all her scenes for Episode VIII and is peppered generously throughout the film, it's the first franchise installment to be released since the beloved actress tragically passed away last December at the age of 60.

While several Star Wars cast members paid tribute to Fisher in the days after her death (including her on-screen brother and "beloved space twin," Mark Hamill), at the end of Episode XIII fans get to see an official tribute to Fisher. More specifically, the film is dedicated to her.

Related
What Carrie Fisher's Death Means For Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Episode IX

As the end credits begin to roll following the final epic scenes of the movie, a few names come and go before the words "In loving memory of our princess, Carrie Fisher," appear. The touching and subtle tribute graces the screen for a notable amount of time (long enough for a few tears to roll down your face before the next name appears).

Writer and director of Episode VIII, Rian Johnson, also dedicated the world premiere of The Last Jedi to Fisher. "I want to dedicate tonight to Carrie," Johnson told attendees, according to Vanity Fair. "I know she's up there right now flipping me the bird, saying, 'Damn it Rian, how dare you bring the mood down and make this night a solemn tribute.' So let's all have a blast together for Carrie."

Image Source: Disney
Join the conversation
Star Wars The Last JediCarrie FisherStar WarsMovies
Celebrity Families
Look Back at Photos of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
by Brittney Stephens
Billie Lourd Is Set to Inherit All of Mother Carrie Fisher's Estate
Billie Lourd
Billie Lourd Is Set to Inherit All of Mother Carrie Fisher's Estate
by Kaitlin Goldin
Carrie Fisher's Beverly Hills Home
Carrie Fisher
An Inside Look at Carrie Fisher's Home, Which Could Be Mistaken For the Set of Star Wars
by Perri Konecky
Prince William and Harry Star Wars Last Jedi Premiere 2017
The Royals
Proof That Even Princes Love Star Wars
by Brittney Stephens
Will Rey and Kylo Ren Team Up in Star Wars: The Last Jedi?
Star Wars
What an Alliance Between Rey and Kylo Ren Would Mean For Star Wars
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds