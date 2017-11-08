Carrie Underwood Fought Back Tears Paying Tribute to the Las Vegas Shooting Victims at the CMAs

Carrie Underwood took a moment to honor the country stars who passed away this year and the victims of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting that took place in October at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night. The "Heartbeat" singer delivered a beautiful and moving performance of "Softly and Tenderly Jesus Is Calling" while black-and-white images of the lives lost appeared across the screen behind her. Carrie appeared to be overcome with emotion as she sang, and it's safe to assume there wasn't a dry eye in the house by the time her performance ended. Grab a tissue and watch it above.