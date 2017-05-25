 Skip Nav
Celine Dion Sings "How Does a Moment Last Forever" in Vegas

Céline Dion Dresses Like Belle to Perform Her New Beauty and the Beast Song

Céline Dion just can't stop making us cry this week. After belting out Titanic's "My Heart Will Go On" at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, the singer performed yet another one of her gorgeous movie tracks during her concert at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Céline, who dressed like Belle in a beautiful yellow gown, surprised fans by singing "How Does a Moment Last Forever," her hit from the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, for the very first time live. Not only is her gorgeous voice guaranteed to make you emotional, but Céline even gets a little teary-eyed as she reminisces on singing the title track in the original film back in 1991.

Beauty And The BeastCeline DionMusic
