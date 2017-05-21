 Skip Nav
The Chainsmokers Perform at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

The Chainsmokers Bring the Heat With a Performance of "Young"

The Chainsmokers hit the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, performing "Young" off their recent album, Memories . . . Do Not Open. Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall had a lot to top, seeing as they had to follow Nicki Minaj's eight-minute opening medley. Think they succeeded? Check out the performance now, and find out how many trophies they won during the show!

The ChainsmokersAward SeasonBillboard Music AwardsMusicTV
