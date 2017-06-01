12 of the Biggest Character Departures in the History of Grey's Anatomy

Why are the doctors of Grey's Anatomy always breaking our hearts?! Every season is an obstacle course of emotional trauma as our favorite characters survive near-death experiences, fall in and out of love with each other, and just generally try to keep themselves together. We find ourselves experiencing every loop and sudden drop on their crazy emotional roller coasters. These feelings are at their peak when a doctor exits the show, through willful departure or a sudden death. We're going over the biggest character departures that still hurt to think about.