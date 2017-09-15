 Skip Nav
Humor
27 Quotes From Supernatural's Crowley That You'll Definitely Need in Your 20s
Shirtless
8 Sexy-as-Hell Shirtless Moments in 2017 Movies
Nostalgia
Only a True Sanderson Sister Will Ace This Hocus Pocus Quiz

Cher and Future Singing "Everyday People"

Someone Please Explain to Me Why Cher and Future's Song Is Only 30 Seconds Long

Sly and the Family Stone's "Everyday People" is a bona-fide classic, so it would take two truly iconic musicians to improve upon it in any way. Enter: Cher and Future. The similarly mononymous stars teamed up for a Gap promo and put their own spin on the beloved tune (i.e. Cher belted out the chorus, while Future presumably added the trap beat). It's beautiful and joyous, and I'm going to need more than this 30-second-long clip as soon as possible (especially if Cher isn't going to pop up on American Horror Story anytime soon).

Join the conversation
Music CoversFutureMusicCher
Join The Conversation
Cher
Cher's "Turn Back Time" Performance Will Convince You She's a Time Traveler
by Maggie Pehanick
Cher Tweets About Asthma and AHCA
Cher
Cher's Twitter Outrage About the AHCA Is Eccentric . . . but She Has a Point
by Brinton Parker
Miley Cyrus Radio 1 Live Lounge Performances 2017
Miley Cyrus
Yeah, Miley Cyrus's Country Version of "Party in the U.S.A." Is Better Than the Original
by Quinn Keaney
Cher's Outfits at 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Cher
Cher's Turning Back Time With This Iconic Billboard Music Awards Look
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Cher at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Cher
Cher, 71-Year-Old Legend, Has a Body You Need to See to Believe
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds