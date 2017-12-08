 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
11 New Christmas Albums You Can Deck the Halls to This Holiday Season
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
11 New Christmas Albums You Can Deck the Halls to This Holiday Season

Pack away your jack-o'-lanterns, because it's time to get in the mood to deck the halls. If you're not quite ready to rush off to the store to stock up on eggnog and tinsel just yet, then you at least need to queue up a few of your favorite holiday songs. While you're at it, you might as well add some new holiday favorites to your Christmas playlist. "Jingle Bells" will always be a classic, but every year some of your favorite artists release brand-new holiday albums, and 2017 is no exception.

If anything, this year may have more must-hear Christmas albums than usual. Pop fans are in for a treat because 98 Degrees, Hanson, and Gwen Stefani are all serving up albums full of holiday standbys, as well as new songs that you can jam to while you're decorating the tree. Because the holidays are already so full of tasks, we've rounded up all of the holiday albums that should be on your Christmas list this season, in one handy list.

Christmas After Midnight
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Cheers, It's Christmas
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
You Make It Feel Like Christmas
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
American Christmas
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
My Kind Of Christmas
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Let It Snow
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Warmer In The Winter
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Christmas Christmas
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Finally, It's Christmas
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Noël Deluxe Edition
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Everyday Is Christmas
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Christmas After Midnight, Fantasia
Cheers, It's Christmas, Blake Shelton
You Make It Feel Like Christmas, Gwen Stefani
American Christmas, Alabama
My Kind Of Christmas, Reba McEntire
Let It Snow, 98 Degrees
Warmer In The Winter, Lindsey Stirling
Christmas Christmas, Cheap Trick
Finally, It's Christmas, Hanson
Noël Deluxe Edition, Josh Groban
Everyday Is Christmas, Sia
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Christmas MusicChristmasMusicHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Christmas After Midnight
from amazon.com
$12
Cheers, It's Christmas
from amazon.com
$10
You Make It Feel Like Christmas
from amazon.com
$12
American Christmas
from amazon.com
$13
My Kind Of Christmas
from amazon.com
$10
Let It Snow
from amazon.com
$11
Warmer In The Winter
from amazon.com
$11
Christmas Christmas
from amazon.com
$10
Finally, It's Christmas
from amazon.com
$11
Noël Deluxe Edition
from amazon.com
$15
Everyday Is Christmas
from amazon.com
$12
Shop More
Lego Models & Kits SHOP MORE
Lego
Architecture Arc de Triomphe 21036
from Target
$39.99
Lego
Star Wars The Last Jedi BB-8 75187
from Target
$99.99
Lego
Minecraft Creative Adventures Crafting Box 21116
from Target
$49.99
Lego
Star Wars Advent Calendar 75146
from Target
$39.99
Lego
Creator Space Shuttle Explorer 31066
from Target
$29.99
Pottery Barn Teen Decor SHOP MORE
Pottery Barn Teen
Bluetooth Headphones, White/Gold Dot
from PBteen
$79$49.99
Pottery Barn Teen
The Emily & Meritt Animal Headphones
from PBteen
$59$45
Pottery Barn Teen
Harry Potter Golden Snitch Clock
from PBteen
$49
Pottery Barn Teen
Harry Potter & Hedwig Jewelry Cage
from PBteen
$99
Pottery Barn Teen
The Emily & Meritt Star Ring Mirror
from PBteen
$199$159
Pottery Barn Teen Clocks SHOP MORE
Pottery Barn Teen
Harry Potter Golden Snitch Clock
from PBteen
$49
Pottery Barn Teen
New Covent Garden Alarm Clock, White
from PBteen
$30
Pottery Barn Teen
New Covent Garden Alarm Clock, Sleepy Blue
from PBteen
$30
Pottery Barn Teen
Triple C Groove And Go Bluetooth Alarm Clock, Black Dottie
from PBteen
$129$69.99
Pottery Barn Teen
Triple C Groove And Go Bluetooth Alarm Clock, Pool Dottie
from PBteen
$129$69.99
Lego Models & Kits AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Kid Shopping
Get Building! These Are the Best New Lego Sets of 2017
by Alessia Santoro
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
by Lisa Sugar
Gift Guide
12 Awesome Gifts For Kids Obsessed With Trains
by Macy Cate Williams
Kid Shopping
57 Magical Gifts For the Kid Who Loves Harry Potter
by Alessia Santoro
Pottery Barn Teen Decor AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
Don't Know What to Get Your Picky Pre-Teen? We've Got You Covered
by Sarah Siegel
Holiday For Kids
The Best 2017 Gifts For Teens
by Alessia Santoro
Holiday Beauty
100 Gifts For Your Beauty-Obsessed Friend Who Has Everything
by Sarah Siegel
Tweens and Teens
58 Tween Gifts That Will Prove You Actually Know What's Cool
by Alessia Santoro
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds