A Christmas Story Live! Has Found Its Ralphie

Following the wild success of Grease Live! last year, Fox is centering its next live musical around the holidays. During the Television Critics Association's Summer press tour, the network announced that it will be adapting 1983's A Christmas Story for its upcoming telecast. The team for the movie-turned-Broadway-musical is quickly coming together, and we already have high expectations. Plus, if the first official cast members are any indication, the show is sure to be a jolly good time. Get all the details for the production ahead.