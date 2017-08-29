 Skip Nav
Netflix
What's New on Netflix in August: Nostalgic Classics and 1 of 2016's Best Musicals
Scrubs
The Cast of Scrubs: Where Are They Now?
Game of Thrones
49 Reactions We Had While Watching the Mind-Blowing Game of Thrones Finale

Coldplay "Houston" Song For Hurricane Harvey

Coldplay Sings a Beautiful, Original Country Song in Honor of Hurricane Harvey Victims

Coldplay gave a special tribute to Hurricane Harvey victims during their concert in Miami on Monday night. After singing a few of their big hits, the band switched things up by debuting a country song they wrote called "Houston" for the audience. "This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that's kind of what we think of when we go to Texas," lead singer Chris Martin told the crowd. "So if you'll bear with us, this is a new song and we'll never play this again. We're gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we're gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show." The sweet performance comes just a few days after the band, who is no stranger to touching tribute performances, put their Houston gig on hold because of the storm.

Join the conversation
MusicColdplay
Join The Conversation
Music
The Best Part of Shakira's Performance of "Chantaje" Is Chris Martin Singing in Spanish
by Celia Fernandez
Chris Martin Listens to Shakira's "Me Enamore"
Latina Celebrity
Sorry, Chris Martin, but Shakira's "Me Enamoré" Isn't Really About You
by Celia Fernandez
Chris Martin Sings With His Kids at Glastonbury Festival
Celebrity Kids
Chris Martin Brings His 2 Kids on Stage to Help Him Sing at the Glastonbury Festival
by Kelsie Gibson
Songs That Help Anxiety
Spotify
48 Songs to Help Soothe Your Anxiety
by Hilary White
Game of Thrones Musical For Red Nose Day
Game of Thrones
Let's Reflect on the Time Jon Snow Sang Ygritte a Hilarious Game of Thrones Song
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds